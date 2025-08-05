MILFORD, DE- A section of the Milford Riverwalk has been closed for months after a sinkhole formed earlier this year. City leaders are now seeking help from an engineering firm to develop a long-term fix.
The sinkhole was first noticed in February after heavy snow and rain caused cracks in the sidewalk along the Mispillion River. The damage became visible at low tide, prompting the city to fence off the area.
The Riverwalk—which draws many to Downtown Milford from near and far—has become a summer staple for people like Jacob Ayers and his family, who visit every year from Chicago.
"We come here every summer to see family for a few weeks and have since about 2006, 2007."
But Ayers says their visit felt different this year, with one less spot to enjoy along the water.
"We actually noticed the barricades down there. I did not know it was a sinkhole, but this has been a nice spot. I'm sure we would enjoy it if we could spread out along the river a little bit more."
Todd Culotta, Mayor of Milford, says the city initially hoped the damage would only require a temporary fix.
"We originally thought, well, maybe we can have a short-term solution, and then a long-term solution."
In March, Milford City Council awarded engineering firm GPI a $35,000 contract to inspect the site and develop repair concepts for the damaged section of the Riverwalk.
After the inspection, Lauren Swain, Economic Development Director for Milford, says it became clear that emergency repairs wouldn't be enough.
"There aren't any short-term solutions that are safe. So we're currently in the design phase for long-term solutions."
While design plans are still underway, Culotta says he hopes the unexpected damage will ultimately lead to long-term improvements.
"We don't know what we're facing yet, but I think we're going to take advantage of it and make it a more usable place instead of pouring a ton of concrete right back here."
While there are many possibilities for what this space could become, Culotta says one idea he'd like to see is a new fishing pier.
"Maybe put more of a step down into, like, a fishing pier or something like that. People like to fish here and hang out."
Swain says the city sees the project as an opportunity to enhance the Riverwalk for families and the broader community, but emphasizes that safety is the top priority while deciding what the closed-off section will become.
"Our Riverwalk is really the heart of our city. So we want to make sure it's open so that our community can enjoy it—and enjoy it safely."
There is no clear timeline yet, but city officials say they hope to wrap up the design process within the next few months.
Once complete, the final plan will go before the Milford City Council for review and discussion.