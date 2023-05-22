MILFORD, De.- Milford High School juniors and seniors can take classes to become EMT certified Fall 2023. The class is a year long course to try and get more students into emergency services, in response to the decline in EMT personnel in Delaware, according to the school's principal Seth Buford.
"We're seeing a decline in the number of paramedics pararescue EMT fire rescue so an opportunity to provide this for our students gets them certified as an opportunity to get career ready, paid positions are incredible so we took the opportunity," said Buford.
In addition to the time in class, students will need 10 patient contacts or scenes.
"Students will ride along with our local EMT and fire houses they must log 10 patient contacts throughout the year so that could be a variety of scenes so that could be anything like a car accident or someone in distress," said Buford.
Students will then take the exam to be certified in Dover.