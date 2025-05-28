MILFORD, DE -- Milford's City Council voted to authorize the contract for an incoming city manager at Tuesday night's council meeting. The approval comes after some recent pushback to the $195,000 salary included in the contract, which was previously approved by the council.
Four city council members voted to approve the contract, three voted against the contract, and one voted to abstain.
The drafted contract also includes provisions such as a $1 million life insurance policy, as compared to the city standard of double an employee's salary, according to city officials. The contract also includes provisions such as a $500 monthly travel stipend, and up to $22,500 in reimbursable moving funds, according to city documents.
Some neighbors told WBOC they wonder if that amount of money is appropriate for the position. Initially, the salary for the position was offered at $180,000. Those neighbors told WBOC they think the funds may be more appropriately used elsewhere.
Dalton Carter, an owner of the 'Overgrown' plant shop, said the number was surprising initially. However, he says he believes the amount could be justified with the right qualifications.
"I think that if it's someone who is capable of cultivating growth in town, then it is a fair number," Carter said.
Carter said he was drawn to the growing city of Milford as a local business owner. Carter said he hopes the new city manager will continue that growth.
"Listen to the community of entrepreneurs that are working hard to make the city something new and fresh. And be open to new ideas," Carter said.
Mark Dissinger, the owner of Dolce Coffee, said he thinks the salary makes sense.
"The city manager runs the city of Milford. So it's akin to the CEO of a major company running the corporation to make sure everything gets done," Dissinger said.
Dissinger also said he is hopeful the new city manager will continue the city's trajectory.
"We're poised for good things. With a new city manager coming in, that allows for more growth and maybe better control of the growth that's coming," Dissinger said.
City officials have not revealed the candidate's identity. Officials said the candidate comes from out of state and has thirty years of experience. According to the contract, the new city manager is expected to take office on August 4th.