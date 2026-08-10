MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Public Library is undergoing a major renovation, but community members can still access many library services while construction is underway.
Demolition began July 27 as part of the library’s Centennial Transformation Project, ahead of its 100th anniversary in 2027.
Most services have temporarily moved to the downstairs Smith Room. Visitors can still check out books, pick up holds, use public computers, print, scan and access other essential services.
For some, those services are especially important.
Kenyetta Coleman recently visited the library to use a computer while working on her expungement process and preparing to return to nursing school.
"I don’t have a computer at home and I know I can come here and use the computer," Coleman said.
The library’s main collection is closed for browsing, but patrons can place holds on materials and staff will pull them for pickup. The children’s wing and children’s collections remain largely unaffected.
Some visitors say they are disappointed by the limited selection during construction, particularly during the summer.
Others say they’re simply glad the library has found a way to remain open.
"I'm here usually once a week. Sometimes it's up to three because I go through books pretty fast," avid reader Roseann Singles said. "I probably have 14 books on hold right now."
Director Lea Rosell said closing completely was not an option because of how much the library provides to the community.
Last year, the library recorded more than 136,000 visits. It also provides free summer lunches for students, works with the food bank to distribute food bags and partners with other organizations on community programs.
"We have so many partnerships that are really critical to the health of Milford," Rosell said.
To replace outdated infrastructure, the renovation includes a new HVAC system, upgraded electrical, new bathrooms, additional study rooms, new flooring and paint, lower stacks, new furniture and a new teen wing.
The library is expected to reopen its renovated space around June 2027, in time for its centennial celebration.
The library will be closed Aug. 17 through Aug. 21 for concrete trenching for new sanitary lines. Programs will continue during that closure, and general library services are expected to resume Aug. 22.