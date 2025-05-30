MILFORD, DE - Milford Police have announced charges against a 21-year-old after they say he dropped a gun on school property Wednesday.
According to authorities, Joshua Walker, of Milford, arrived at the parent pick up line at Milford High School after dismissal on May 28. As he was exiting his car, police say Walker dropped the gun. While he was trying to put the gun back in his waistband, a student noticed the weapon and alerted school staff. The school resource officer quickly detained Walker and took the gun from him.
Police say there is no evidence Walker intended any harm to anyone at the school and there is no existing threat to any schools in the Milford School District.
Walker was taken to the Department of Correction on $45,000 cash bail and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm in a Safe School Zone
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm
- Possession of Untraceable Firearm
"It is important to recognize that the student, high school staff and the SRO all took quick and appropriate action,” Milfrod Police Chief Cecilia Ashe said. “SRO, S/Cpl. Golding, should be commended for his actions in immediately confronting the subject in the parking lot, using his training to de-escalate the situation and taking the suspect into without incident. This is just a small example of the great training and the bravery that our officers demonstrate each and every day."