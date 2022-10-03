DOVER, Del. - A 25-year-old Milford man is facing firearm and related charges following a fight that occurred outside a bar in downtown Dover early Sunday morning.
Dover police said that shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol heard a disturbance in the area of the Golden Fleece Tavern on West North Street. The officer got out of his patrol vehicle and located a fight in a rear parking lot of the business.
Witnesses told the officer that someone involved in the fight was in possession of a firearm. The officer was able to successfully break up the fight and take Robert Monteagudo-Espinosa into custody without incident as a result. A black 9mm Taurus handgun was located on the ground in the location where the fight occurred. Police said that the ensuing investigation led them to determined that the handgun belonged to Monteagudo-Espinosa.
Monteagudo-Espinosa was arraigned through JP#7 and committed to SCI on $4,100 secured bail on the following charges:
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- Aggravated menacing
- Possession of a firearm while under the influence
- Disorderly conduct