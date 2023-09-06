MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford has announced some delays in the construction of its new Memorial Park upgrades.
In a press release, the City says an additional drainage ditch has been recommended along the back of the playground during its construction. A small retaining wall near the back of the climbing apparatus was also recommended. These two additions to construction will reportedly require a change order to the original construction and need to be voted on by the Mayor and City Council.
The next council meeting is slated for September 11th, at which approval of the changes will authorize the contractor to move forward with completion of the playground.
The City says the five pickleball courts at Memorial Park are nearly complete, pending the installation of striping, posts, and nets.
Once complete, the City reminds neighbors these amenities will be open and free to the public.