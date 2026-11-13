MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Museum is opening a new chapter in its mission to preserve local history, welcoming visitors to its new home at the former Milford Police Station following more than $1.2 million in renovations.
The museum, now located at 400 N.E. Front St., is hosting a special sneak preview Saturday, November 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. Community members will get their first look at the renovated space and its first completed historical exhibit.
The move gives the museum more than 12,000 square feet of space, compared to roughly 5,000 square feet at its previous location. Museum leaders say the additional room is especially important as their collection continues to grow, with an estimated 13,000 artifacts.
That collection includes historic photographs, postcards and artifacts highlighting Milford's history.
Volunteer curator Claudia Leister says the new exhibit is designed to help visitors connect with the community's past, whether they've lived in Milford for generations or are just getting to know the area.
"Especially for new people that are just coming to the area, we think this will give them an opportunity to learn about Milford and want to learn more. The history here is immense," Leister said.
The exhibit explores Milford's history, including the importance of the Mispillion River, the area's shipbuilding industry and the arrival of the railroad.
Museum Executive Director Larry Josefowski says the larger facility will allow the museum to eventually display a much greater portion of its collection. At the previous location, the museum could only showcase about 30% of its artifacts.
The first phase of renovations included setting up the museum's offices and completing the initial Milford history exhibit.
However, there's still more work ahead.
Museum leaders have identified locations for future exhibits focusing on topics such as local businesses, military history, art and natural history. The museum is currently seeking additional grant funding to bring those plans to life.
Josefowski says the soft opening is an opportunity to show the community what's been accomplished while also highlighting what's still possible.
"The opening basically is an opportunity to show where we're at and a little bit maybe more importantly, where we want to go," Josefowski said.
Depending on how quickly funding becomes available, completing the remaining exhibits could take anywhere from one to five years.
The new building will also house the Milford Chamber of Commerce and Milford Visitor Center, creating a centralized destination for visitors looking to learn about the area and its local businesses.
The sneak preview is open to current members, prospective members and community supporters. Refreshments will be served.
For more information about the museum and membership opportunities, visit milforddemuseum.org.