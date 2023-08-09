MILFORD, Del.- Back to school is right around the corner and some parents are speaking out against dress code policies in the Milford School District.
A recent Facebook post from the district reminding people about the dress code stirred up debate in the comment section.
Ashley Quillen, with three kids in Milford School District, says its hard to afford a second wardrobe.
"We live in a Title 1 school district meaning kids eat for free, they get free breakfast and lunch," she explained. "Yet they're expecting parents to buy more clothes which is a huge expense."
Another parent started a petition in hopes of ending the dress code all together. That "Ban Milford School Uniforms" petition has received nearly 100 signatures as of Wednesday.
An updated Milford dress code policy was originally implemented in 2021, and board members at the time said it was in an effort to stop bullying.
Quillen doesn't think that goal is being achieved.
"You can still buy any brand shirt and the kids can wear any shoes so of course you have some kids that have the Dollar General shoes versus the Jordans do it doesn't resolve the problem," she said.
Yet other parents tell us having a dress code makes their mornings run smoother.
"It makes it a whole lot easier because the kids are not saying 'I wanna wear my SpongeBob shirt," said Rose Feddiman who has five kids in Milford School District. "They put on their red shirt with the polo collar and go on."
In a statement to WBOC Milford School district said the district is able to provide support for students who need help with supplies, and that parents looking to discuss the dress code can contact info@msd.k12.de.us.