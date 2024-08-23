MILFORD, DE- The city of Milford is planning to host an open house for public input on a proposed Deep Branch Park.
On September 12, from 5:00pm- 7:00pm at the City Council Chambers, people can share their input on the creation of a new park on Rehoboth Boulevard.
According to officials, this 19.4 acre plot of land was purchased by the city in 2021.
During the open house event, the potential park amenities and features will be on display, according to city officials. City staff says they will be available to talk about these future plans and will be around to hear feedback from the community.
Mayor Todd Culotta is encouraging residents to share their opinions, and is emphasizing the importance of community involvement in this planning process.
"We extend an invite to the Milford community and welcome their input to determine what is the best use for this property on the possibility of use of a park."
To get more information on this event, please contact Brad Dennehy at bdennehy@milford-de.gov or 302-422-6616.