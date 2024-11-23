MILFORD, DE - The Milford Police Department is warning the public of recent phone scams.
The Milford Police Department says people in the community have been receiving phone calls from subjects posing as US Marshals. Police say subjects are requesting payment to clear the victims' "alleged wanted status."
The Milford Police Department is reminding the public that their department and other state/federal law enforcement agencies will never request payment for fines, traffic tickets, bail or to clear a warrant. Transactions like these are conducted by the respective court systems and never over the phone. Milford Police add that electronic payments are never requested over the phone for court matters.
Further inquiries on phone scams can be found on the Federal Trade Commission's website.