MILFORD, Del. -- More than 180 Milford and surrounding residents have signed a petition calling on city officials to implement a one-year moratorium on building permits.
According to the petition's description, residents are concerned about the negative impact rapid growth is having on several aspects of the community:
"The unchecked development of housing has placed an enormous strain on local resources," the website reads. "Our schools are becoming overcrowded, roads are more congested, and essential services are struggling to keep up. Furthermore, the character and quaint charm of Milford, cherished by residents, are at risk of being lost amidst this rapid expansion."
"It's crucial we pause and reflect on the long-term implications of continuous, rapid development. A 1-year moratorium on housing developments would provide our city council and planning commission with the necessary time to reassess our infrastructure needs, implement sustainable growth strategies, and preserve the town's unique character."
"Such a pause would allow for comprehensive planning that considers environmental impact, resource allocation, and sustainable development practices to ensure a balanced approach to growth. It would also give our community a voice in shaping the future of Milford, ensuring that any new developments align with the desires and needs of its current residents."
On Friday, WBOC spoke with some Milford residents who say they agree with the petition's cause.
"There's not enough space for the kids, and the classrooms are overcrowded," says Janice Gibson. "I don't like to see the farms go."
"When going out shopping, grocery stores are a lot more crowded," says Barry Ball.
According to a 2023 DelDOT presentation, there are expected to be 26 new committed developments in Milford by 2045. Some are already under construction.
However, Milford City Manager Mark Whitfield says there has to be a legal means for putting a moratorium in place.
"I can tell you from a water, sewer, electric roadway infrastructure, we have no barriers for accommodating additional growth," says Whitfield. "I know the school districts are seeing pressure, but the city has not heard anything from the school district in terms of stopping growth. Until we can take a look at what those pinch points might be, I think it would be hard-pressed to put any type of moratorium in place."
Whitfield says he is glad to see the citizen engagement. He encourages people to speak up when city officials are discussing their comprehensive plan.