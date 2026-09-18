MILFORD, Del. – Milford's Riverwalk Freedom Festival returns Saturday with live music, food trucks, vendors, a car show, a duck dash, a pet park and fireworks.
The festival will take place throughout downtown Milford from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with fireworks scheduled for about 8:30 p.m.
Several streets and parking lots will close beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday. Walnut Street, Washington Street, Denney Row and Park Avenue will be closed in areas around the festival. Vehicles parked in designated closure areas after 5 a.m. could be towed.
The parking lot on Northeast Front Street in front of Surf Bagel and Arena's will be partially closed beginning at 2 p.m. Friday and is expected to reopen around 11 p.m. Saturday. Drivers are asked to use caution as pedestrians will be walking throughout downtown.
The Milford Dog Park will close at 7 p.m. Saturday ahead of the fireworks. Marshall Street and an area near Fisher Avenue will also close during the fireworks display.
Organizers say North Church Street can be used as a detour for drivers who need to cross the river between the north and south sides of Milford.
The city also warns that amplified sound will be heard from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, with loud fireworks expected between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m. Residents are encouraged to take precautions for themselves and their pets if they are sensitive to loud noises.