Picture of the Mispillion River in Milford

MILFORD, Del. – Milford's Riverwalk Freedom Festival returns Saturday with live music, food trucks, vendors, a car show, a duck dash, a pet park and fireworks.

The festival will take place throughout downtown Milford from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with fireworks scheduled for about 8:30 p.m.

Several streets and parking lots will close beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday. Walnut Street, Washington Street, Denney Row and Park Avenue will be closed in areas around the festival. Vehicles parked in designated closure areas after 5 a.m. could be towed.

The parking lot on Northeast Front Street in front of Surf Bagel and Arena's will be partially closed beginning at 2 p.m. Friday and is expected to reopen around 11 p.m. Saturday. Drivers are asked to use caution as pedestrians will be walking throughout downtown.

The Milford Dog Park will close at 7 p.m. Saturday ahead of the fireworks. Marshall Street and an area near Fisher Avenue will also close during the fireworks display.

Organizers say North Church Street can be used as a detour for drivers who need to cross the river between the north and south sides of Milford.

The city also warns that amplified sound will be heard from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, with loud fireworks expected between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m. Residents are encouraged to take precautions for themselves and their pets if they are sensitive to loud noises.

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Ryan is originally from Milford, Delaware, and attended Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland where he received his bachelors in History and Media Studies.  In his free time he enjoys reading, screenwriting, and watching movies.

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