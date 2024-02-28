MILFORD, Del.- City council is convening a second workshop to discuss the proposed pallet shelter village and its potential location.
The city aims to gain insights into addressing the needs of the estimated 200 homeless individuals within its borders.
Previous discussions explored placing the project behind the new police station, at the former Milford Police Station site, or near Milford-Harrington Highway towards the city's outskirts.
However, no definitive decisions have been made, and community members hold diverse perspectives on the initiative.
"I think the idea is wonderful," remarked Ernie Hostedler, contrasting with Milford resident Jerry's sentiment of being "not fond of it."
Both supporters and critics agree that if the shelter village materializes, it should be situated in a manner that avoids inconveniencing property owners or businesses.
"I don't think it should be right in the middle of everyone," expressed Jerry. "There is country ground around here that it could be built on."
Additionally, it's essential that the village remains close enough to the city center for residents to access necessary resources.
"I think you want it within a reasonable distance of the city because if they are going to get a job around here they are going to have to walk there," noted Hostedler.
Neighbors are eager for the workshop to provide clarity on the project's funding.
"This isn't going to cost us nothing," emphasized Jerry.
No final decision on the pallet shelter proposal is anticipated Wednesday night. Council is slated to vote on the matter at an early March meeting.
Already, a pallet village is in operation in Georgetown, managed by the same nonprofit behind the proposed Milford project: Springboard Collaborative. The Georgetown site comprises around 30 units and offers healthcare services.