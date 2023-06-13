SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Millions of dollars in funding will be coming to Sussex County for affordable housing.
The county council on Tuesday, approved $2 million in grants from the county’s Housing Trust Fund for projects to build or preserve nearly 160 affordable housing units. Four recipients each will receive $500,000 in grants for projects planned in and around Laurel, Lewes, Georgetown, Milford, and Seaford. Recipients include the Commonwealth Development Corp., Leon N. Weiner & Associates, NeighborGood Partners, and Sussex Habitat for Humanity.
Established in 2022 to boost the County’s affordable housing stock, the Housing Trust Fund was seeded with $6.8 million in funding, much of that by way of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the federal government, to aid individual homebuyers, as well as assist developers and groups working to create more affordable housing options. This is the program’s second round; the County awarded $2.5 million in grants in the initial round last summer.
“Programs such as this can help satisfy the growing demand for affordable housing,” said Brandy Nauman, director of the County’s Community Development & Housing department. “We believe these funds will go a long way in helping to put people in homes in our community.”