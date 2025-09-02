MILLSBORO, Del. - Millsboro town leaders are discussing a change to local rules that would allow food trucks to operate year-round. Currently, food trucks are only permitted during festivals and special events.
The proposal, which will be discussed at tonight’s town council meeting, would require food trucks to obtain proper permits and pay fees to operate within town limits. Supporters say the change could provide new business opportunities and increase dining options for locals.
Javier Hernandez of Trebol Taco Shop in Millsboro said a food truck could help his business expand while bringing more of his culture to the community.
"There’s so many great foods you can find in Mexico. Right now we have tacos and burritos, but food trucks would let us share more dishes like elotes and other things people don’t usually get to try here," Hernandez said.
Hernandez also said allowing food trucks could help connect different parts of the community.
"Bringing food trucks here to Millsboro will help a lot with trying to connect the communities together. It’s really good to just see the community be together and try to find great food in each other," he said.
Scott Doto, owner of Luv Thai Food Truck, said current rules limit how often food trucks can operate in town.
"There's opportunity for us to operate during the week or on a Sunday at whatever location. That would help us keep our schedules full. Other food trucks would love to come to Millsboro. It's always growing, looking for a diversity of food. It would be beneficial to both the town and the food truck owners," Doto said.
Doto added that all local food trucks are already insured and health inspected, and would comply with any new permit requirements.
Neighbors who spoke with WBOC News said they support the idea. Many said food trucks offer variety and convenience while introducing new flavors to the local dining scene. If approved, the change could allow food trucks to operate throughout Millsboro, providing more options for dining and small business growth.
Trebol Taco Shop, Luv Thai Food Truck, and other local businesses said they are eager to see the outcome and hope the amendment will support a thriving food scene for the town.