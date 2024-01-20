Millsboro Crash Causes Downed Wires

MILLSBORO, DE– The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company (IRVFC) says a single-vehicle crash led to downed wires in Sussex County last night.
The collision reportedly happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Radie Kay Lane and Ridgewood Road.
IRVFC says a white Dodge pickup truck struck a utility pole, causing it to fall over. Fire crews responded to stabilize the vehicle and update the utility company on the damages.
The Delaware State Fire Police mitigated traffic throughout the response.
The vehicle’s occupants refused medical treatment, according to IRVFC.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate.