...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Westmoreland, Northumberland, Lancaster and Middlesex Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional coastal flooding will be possible with subsequent high tide cycles through Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/03 PM 3.6 1.6 2.0 1 MINOR 08/02 AM 3.3 1.3 2.0 1 NONE 08/03 PM 3.6 1.6 1.9 1 MINOR 09/03 AM 3.2 1.2 1.8 1 NONE 09/04 PM 3.6 1.6 1.8 1 MINOR 10/04 AM 3.2 1.2 1.7 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/11 PM 3.3 1.2 2.1 1 NONE 08/11 AM 3.7 1.6 2.1 1 MINOR 09/12 AM 3.3 1.2 1.9 1 NONE 09/01 PM 3.6 1.5 1.8 2 MINOR 10/01 AM 3.4 1.3 1.8 1 MINOR CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/11 PM 3.1 0.9 1.5 1 NONE 08/11 AM 3.8 1.6 1.4 1 MINOR 08/11 PM 2.9 0.7 1.3 1 NONE 09/12 PM 3.6 1.4 1.1 1 MINOR 10/01 AM 3.2 1.0 1.4 1 NONE 10/01 PM 3.5 1.3 1.0 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/11 PM 3.1 1.6 2.1 1 MINOR 08/12 PM 3.2 1.7 2.0 1 MINOR 09/12 AM 3.0 1.5 1.9 1 NONE 09/01 PM 3.0 1.5 1.8 1 NONE 10/12 AM 2.7 1.2 1.7 1 NONE DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/01 AM 3.4 1.5 2.0 1 NONE 08/02 PM 3.7 1.8 2.0 1 MINOR 09/02 AM 3.4 1.5 1.9 1 NONE 09/03 PM 3.5 1.6 1.8 1 NONE 10/03 AM 3.1 1.2 1.5 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/08 PM 2.9 1.5 2.2 1 NONE 08/09 AM 3.1 1.7 1.9 1 MINOR 08/10 PM 2.7 1.3 1.8 1 NONE 09/10 AM 2.8 1.4 1.6 1 NONE 09/11 PM 2.6 1.2 1.6 1 NONE 10/10 AM 2.7 1.3 1.5 1 NONE &&