MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police announced that they arrested 38-year-old Djuan Sheppard from Millsboro on felony drug and weapon charges after executing a search warrant on Friday, Aug. 30.
Officials say the warrant for a residence on the 27000 block of Mount Joy Road was obtained after an investigation into Sheppard for the distribution of illegal narcotics.
A search of the residence led to the discovery of the following items:
- Approximately 44.81 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately .28 grams of cocaine
- Digital scales
- 9mm ammunition
Sheppard is a convicted felon and is not allowed to own a firearm or ammunition. He is being held on a secured bond.