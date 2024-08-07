MILLSBORO, DE - A Sussex County man was arrested on felony drug charges on Monday.
On Monday, August 5th, at approximately 2:40pm, Delaware State Police say members of the Sussex County Governor's Task Force were on patrol in the Oak Orchard area of Millsboro.
While on patrol, DSP say detectives saw a man, who appeared to be passed out in front of God's House of Deliverance Church (31507 Oak Orchard Road). Authorities stopped to check on the man, identified as 44-year-old Brent Ward of Millsboro, Delaware. After contacting Ward, who "took several moments to rouse, detectives conducted a consensual search of his person".
DSP say approximately 1.92 grams of crack cocaine, 2.71 grams of powder cocaine, 38 counterfeit prescription pills, and approximately 0.175 grams of heroin were found.
Brent Ward was arrested and charged with the following:
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (Felony)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on his own recognizance.