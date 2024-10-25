SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - Police arrested a man after they say he repeatedly violated a no contact order.
Fenwick Island Police arrested William Taylor, of Millsboro on Oct. 24. Police say Taylor was allegedly stalking a Fenwick resident for over nine months.
Taylor was originally arrested on March 26 for stalking, and ordered to have no contact with the victim. Police say Taylor continued to contact the victim through electronic means and was rearrested on June 28 for violating conditions of his bail. Police say Taylor attempted to contact the victim again through a third party who reported the contact to the Fenwick Island Police Department.
Fenwick Island Police obtained additional warrants on Taylor, and he was taken into custody on Oct. 24 by the Delaware Office of Probation and Parole. He was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4 and booked on the following charges:
Stalking
Non-Compliance with Bond (12 counts)
Harassment (3 counts)
Taylor is currently being held at the Sussex County Detention Center on seventy three thousand cash bail.