MILLSBORO, DE - The Millsboro Police Department is asking for neighbors’ help in locating a suspect accused of sexually soliciting a child and terroristic threatening.
Millsboro Police say David Dellorse, of Wilmington, has active warrants for both charges and is believed to be homeless in the area of Elsmere, DE. Police believe Dellorse’s location is somewhere along Kirkwood Highway.
Investigators tell WBOC Dellorse contacted the victim, a 14-year-old Millsboro girl, by phone.
The sexual solicitation of a child is a Class B Felony, while terroristic threatening is a Class B Misdemeanor.
Police ask anyone with information on Dellorse’s whereabouts to call 9-1-1.