Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt through Wednesday, becoming northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt Wednesday night into Thursday. Waves of 2 to 4 feet are expected outside of the smaller estuaries. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&