MILLSBORO, Del. – The Town of Millsboro has appointed longtime law enforcement leader David Moyer as its new chief of police, town officials announced Tuesday.
Moyer steps into the role with more than 17 years of experience and a career defined by community-focused policing, investigative expertise and progressive departmental leadership.
He has served Millsboro in nearly every rank within the department -- from patrol officer and detective to sergeant, lieutenant and, most recently, deputy chief. In that role, he oversaw daily operations, supervised first-line supervisors, guided critical incident responses and helped shape major departmental initiatives, including trauma-informed policing and evidence-based investigative practices. He also continued to serve as a key investigator for Special Victims Unit cases while managing the Criminal Investigations Unit.
Town officials said Moyer has played a central role in internal affairs investigations, hiring and recruitment efforts, and securing and managing grant funding. He has also stepped in as acting chief when needed, reinforcing what leaders described as his steady commitment to professionalism, accountability and public trust.
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Moyer holds a bachelor’s degree in forensic psychology and has completed extensive leadership development programs, including the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award. His work has earned multiple commendations over the years, among them Officer of the Year, several Exceptional Performance Awards and the department’s Medal of Valor.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected as chief of police,” Moyer said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Millsboro Police Department and partnering with our community to continue building a safe, professional and forward-thinking agency. In the months ahead, I intend to meet with each member of the department to hear their expectations, strengthen our shared vision and move Millsboro toward becoming the premier police department in the county.”
Town leaders said they are confident Moyer’s experience and vision will guide the department into its next chapter.