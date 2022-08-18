REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A Milton man is facing assault and related charges following accusations that he attacked an injured one man before threatening two other people with a gun.
It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at a home in Tru-Vale Acres in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police said the ensuing investigation revealed that a man was standing in his driveway loading items into a vehicle when 29-year-old Frederick Young approached him. Police said Young struck the victim in the head while holding a firearm and stole the victim’s cell phone. Young then threatened two of the victim’s neighbors with the handgun, according to police. Computer checks of Young revealed that he is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The victim sustained injuries that were treated by EMS personnel at the scene. Young departed from the area in his vehicle prior to the arrival of police.
On the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 17, troopers contacted Young during a traffic stop in the Lewes area, and he was taken into custody without incident. Young was transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Assault Second Degree (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 2 counts
Young was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $120,000 cash bond.