MILTON, DE - The results for Milton's 2025 Municipal Election have been announced.
Voters cast their ballots at the Milton Fire Department on Saturday to choose the town's next mayor and to vote for two open town council seats.
The candidates for the office of the Mayor were incumbent Mayor John Collier who was seeking re-election, and Vice Mayor Lee Revis-Plank.
The town of Milton shared the election results on their website on Saturday night. They announced that John Collier has been re-elected to serve another 3 years as mayor.
Vote Totals:
- John R. Collier - 398 votes
- Lee Revis-Plank - 222 votes
In the town council race, Tom Arkinson and Robert Gray have been elected.
- Robert Gray - 476 votes
- Tom Arkinson - 428 votes
- Alan Pongratz - 226 votes