POCOMOKE CITY, Md. -- It was a day of digging and thawing out for many on Delmarva, at least for the bottom half of the peninsula where the storm hit the hardest. The snow gave people in Pocomoke a chance to live in the moment, or wish they were living in a much warmer climate.
With all of the snow we've seen on Delmarva over the past month and a half, it can be easy to let your cynical side come through after waking up to even more wintery weather.
"I'm over it," said Mike House.
"I love it, but I'm ready for it to get warm," said Lataiya Bishop.
That being said, when snow means swapping out math worksheets for snowball fights, having fun is a no-brainer.
"I like it because I don't want to go to school!" said an enthusiastic Braylen Bishop.
As for neighbors like Mike House, well, he's just hoping the snow pulls off an all-time disappearing act. As for his plans in the meantime?
"Try to stay warm," said House, laughing.
Mother Nature's cold and unforgiving ways have hit Delmarva again, and sure, she often leaves behind a rather picturesque scene...
"It's beautiful, it definitely came unexpectedly, I don't think we were expecting to have all this but it was needed, it's nice," said Lataiya Bishop.
...but whether or not you approve of her artistic expression is certainly up to the interpreter.