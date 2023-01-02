ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va.- A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash Sunday evening in Accomack County.
Virginia State Police say Marco Tulio Ortiz Gonzales of Assawoman, was driving a 2008 Honda Odyssey southbound on Route 13 when he attempted to make a left turn onto Chesser Road around 5 p.m. As Gonzales turned, he entered the path of a 1997 Honda 1500 motorcycle, driven by 62-year-old Mark Crumpler of Bloxom. Gonzales hit the motorcycle causing it to burst into flames. Crumpler was ejected from the motorcycle. He died at the scene.
Gonzales was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.
He was charged with reckless driving, suspended operator's license, and no insurance.