SELBYVILLE, DE – A Thanksgiving tradition of giving back returned to Delmarva as Mountaire Farms hosted its 30th annual Thanksgiving for Thousands event in Selbyville. This year, hundreds of volunteers gathered to pack approximately 14,500 boxes of Thanksgiving food for families in need.
The event, now three decades strong, is a hallmark of community generosity. Zach Evans with Mountaire Farms highlighted its importance for those who may struggle during the holiday season,
“When you don't know where your next meal is going to come from, it's hard to think about a way to celebrate during this time of the year,” Evans said. “If we can help answer some of those questions and bridge that gap, then hopefully we're giving folks who need a little assistance the opportunity to really enjoy their holiday.”
The large-scale effort involved more than 200 organizations coming together in an assembly line, boxing Thanksgiving staples: chicken, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, yams, stuffing, gravy, and brownie mix for dessert.
“It never feels as good to receive as it does to give, right? We hear that all the time around the holidays." said Evans, "Here at Mountaire Farms, we've created a program where, if you're willing to come and donate some of your time, we can help you make a meaningful impact in the lives of thousands of your neighbors.”
Volunteers worked hard, giving their time to ensure others could enjoy a hearty Thanksgiving meal.
“I think it helps a lot,” said volunteer Mary Phyllis. “When you look around at all the people here today, on their day off, they could do other things, but they decide to come here and help people.”
The packed meals are now set to be distributed to hundreds of churches and nonprofits across Delmarva, ensuring families in need will have food on their tables this Thanksgiving.