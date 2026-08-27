SALISBURY, M.d. - Student volunteers helped new students move into their residence halls on Thursday.
Tents were set up on campus filled with Salisbury merchandise and welcoming gifts on August 27. Volunteers from different organizations and sports teams on campus unloaded trunks, carried bags, and pushed loaded carts for families.
Kamari Peoples is on Salisbury’s soccer team and is a volunteer. He says he’s happy to help move students in.
“I want to create a good experience,” he says. “Not just for myself, because I'm also a freshman, but also for all the other freshmen, because I feel like this school was such a great choice and I love it here.”
Spokesman Jason Rhodes says about 900 new students are moving into residence halls on Thursday. They mark a fraction of the 2,100 new undergraduate students, which is a record for the university.
Kelly Marquette helped move her daughter into her dorm. She is excited for her daughter’s first year.
“I'm just hoping she makes a lot of friends and feels real comfortable and loves the community,” she says. “She really loved the campus. She's coming as an education major, and she heard good things about the education program here too.”
Spokesman Rhodes adds that Time Magazine named Salisbury University one of America's Best Colleges earlier this week. The school year for students at Salisbury begins on Monday, September 31.