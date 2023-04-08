BERLIN, Md. - Maryland state officials gathered in Worcester County on Friday to break ground on a new Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack.
Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined the Maryland Department of General Services and the Maryland Department of State Police for the groundbreaking ceremony for the $26.8 million dollar facility, which is expected to be completed in July 2024.
“This $26.8 million dollar facility is a significant achievement for the Eastern Shore and the state, reflecting the steadfast dedication we have to protecting our citizens,” said Lieutenant Governor Miller. “This new barrack will allow our Troopers to better meet the needs of the public."
The new facility will replace the existing barrack built in 1976 and will modernize the facility, including the installation of new technology and updated equipment. The new barrack will cover an area of 24,000 square feet, with a new laboratory and an additional 4,400 square foot garage. The new laboratory will be expanded to become the Forensic Sciences Division-Berlin.
“The new Berlin Barrack will provide road patrol troopers, criminal investigators and civilian support staff with a modern state-of-the-art facility on the Eastern Shore,” said Maryland Department of State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr.
“As we break ground to commence the replacement of a barrack that has served us well for almost half a century, I am excited about the additional space and upgraded infrastructure which will ultimately enhance the quality law enforcement services we provide to the citizens of Worcester County," he continued.
The new facility's design complies with the International Green Construction Code to achieve energy efficiency and sustainability goals, as outlined by the Department of General Services. It will be equipped with LED lighting and occupancy sensors as well as an efficient variable refrigerant volume HVAC system with dedicated outdoor air supply units, utilizing heat recovery. The barrack, laboratory, and garage are also compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
“We are extremely excited to be building a second MSP barrack within the last two years,” said General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “Two years ago, we built a barrack in Western Maryland, this year we’re building one on the Eastern Shore—the department continues to do great service across the state.”