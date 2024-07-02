SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police Department have recovered multiple weapons and various illegal drugs through a joint firearms suppression initiative in June.
According to police, the two departments worked together throughout June in an effort to reduce gun violence in the community and combat illegal gun possession. Authorities say they conducted 48 traffic stops and 18 field interviews that led them to arrest multiple suspects. Five illegal firearms, two of which were reported stolen, were recovered as a result.
Investigators additionally seized nearly 23 grams of cocaine, over 37 grams of heroin, and 21 oxycodone/fentanyl tablets.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police ask neighbors to report suspicious activity to either police force.
“We encourage community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help us continue making Salisbury and Wicomico County safer places to live,” the two agencies said in a joint statement Tuesday. “Public cooperation is essential in our fight against crime and in maintaining the quality of life for all residents.”