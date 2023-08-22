SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect or possibly multiple suspects who reportedly shot 14 times at a home on Brown Road Sunday.
Authorities say the shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 20th from the front yard of the property. 14 rounds were fired at the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Two adults and two children were home at the time of the shooting. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Those who provide information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.