CAMBRIDGE, Md. - An alleged assault in Cambridge last night escalated into an hours-long barricade situation requiring the response of multiple law enforcement agencies.
According to the Cambridge Police Department, officers were first called to East Applebee Ave just before 10:30 p.m. where they found a female victim who told them of a physical altercation that occurred on nearby Race Street. The victim, police say, told them that Andrew Malinowski, 31, had become angry with her, grabbing her by the shoulder and damaging her cell phone. The victim said Malinowksi then damaged more property before telling her to leave the house.
The victim then said Malinowski pointed a rifle at her before turning the gun under his chin and threatened to kill himself, according to police.
Police responded to the Race St. residence to locate Malinowski, finding his vehicle was still there and the doors of the house locked. Attempts at contacting Malinowski, including calling him, were unsuccessful.
A perimeter was then set up around the residence, police say, and attempts at contacting Malinowski were made with an intercom system. Cambridge Police detectives and a negotiator were called in to assist. Further efforts to convince Malinowski to exit the home and surrender once again failed.
Cambridge Police say Allied Agency SWAT Teams from Talbot County Sheriff’s Office / Easton Police Department, Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff, and the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department arrived to assist.
Detectives then obtained both a search warrant for the home and an arrest warrant for Malinowski.
After repeated failed attempts to have Malinowski surrender, including intercom system announcements and phone calls, a SWAT Team robot was reportedly placed inside the home to locate him. Police say he was finally seen through a camera system in the home on the stairs near the 2nd story. Malinowski then finally complied with an order to exit the home, according to police.
He was arrested at 6:12 in the morning and taken to the Cambridge Police Department for processing. Police say a search of the home revealed a loaded 30-30 rifle.
Malinowski was taken to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on No Bond and charged with the following:
-Assault 1st Degree
-Assault 2nd Degree
-Firearm Use / Felony Violent Crime