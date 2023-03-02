DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Education and Cape Henlopen School District have announced threats made towards schools across the state. Delaware State Police and the Lewes Police Department are actively investigating.
The same threatening message has reportedly been sent to multiple districts. Law enforcement is investigating.
The School Districts said the threats do not appear to be credible at this time, but placed schools on a low-level lockdown and activated emergency response procedures. An increase in police presence is expected at the schools and the District instructed not to report to the schools at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.