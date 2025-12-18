WACHAPREAGUE, Va. - The Accomack County Board of Supervisors learned Wednesday that the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation has approved $5 million in funding for the proposed Cedar Island Resilience Project.
Cedar Island is one of 13 barrier islands dotting the coastline of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, serving as a buffer between the Atlantic Ocean and the mainland. The rapid erosion of the island, according to researchers, also threatens Accomack County communities such as nearby Wachapreague with increased tidal flooding risks.
In an effort to avoid those threats and rehabilitate the island, the Virginia Institute of Marine Science launched the Cedar Island Resilience Project. The project is designed to strengthen and extend the natural marsh behind Cedar Island’s southern tip to prevent breaching as well as slowing the island’s migration toward the mainland.
Initially, the project was estimated to cost between $15 and $20 million. That estimate has since decreased to $10 million, but Accomack County officials said securing those funds still remained the biggest hurdle for the project.
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation has now helped partially clear that hurdle with an award of $5 million of funding. During an Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 17, County Administrator Mike Mason delivered the news to the board. While an important development, Mason acknowledged there was still work to be done in securing the last half of funding.
“It’s a great step forward but there is more funding needed to commence the project,” Mason said during Wednesday’s meeting.
Accomack County has no financial ties to the project but instead works as a conduit to ensure funds raised by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science go towards the resiliency effort. Mason credited VIMS with securing the $5 million from the NFWF.
According to Mason, there are also several permit approvals pending before the project can officially begin.