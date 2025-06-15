DELAWARE - The National Weather Service issued air quality alerts in Kent and Sussex County due to the smoke from ongoing wildfires in New Jersey.
The National Weather Service in Philadelphia/Mount Holly says Kent and Sussex Counties have code orange air quality alerts issued for Sunday, June 15th.
According to the NWS, a code orange air quality alert means that "air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups". They say those sensitive groups could include children or people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. They urge those in alerted areas to minimize the effects of air pollution by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
UPDATE
On Sunday afternoon, DNREC shared that air quality was improving in Delaware. The state's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said, although Sunday was issued as a code orange alert, Monday, June 16th has been forecast as code yellow or moderate for particulate matter. According to DNREC, during code yellow air quality alerts, "Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution."