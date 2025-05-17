SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - The National Weather Service office out of Mount Holly, NJ is sending a team to Western Sussex County Saturday to survey the damage from Friday night's powerful storms.
The survey team will assess the damage to determine if the storms produced a tornado or if the damage was caused by the strong winds during the thunderstorms.
A tornado warning was issued just before 7PM Friday night for parts of Caroline, Dorchester, Sussex, and Wicomico Counties and the aftermath of the storm left a lot of cleaning up for neighbors to do as the sun came up Saturday morning. Power outages were reported in various communities in the storm's path. Snapped tree limbs landed on cars and blocked roadways until crews were able to safely clear them away.
As of 11:45 Saturday morning, Delmarva Power was reporting less than 150 customers were still without power. Choptank Electric Cooperative and Delaware Electric Cooperative had no outages remaining from the storm as of late Saturday morning.
WBOC will be sure to bring you the results of the National Weather Service's damage survey when that information is available later Saturday evening.