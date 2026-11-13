ARSON GRAPHIC GENERIC

(Photo: MGN)

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A Pittsville man is accused of intentionally setting the home of a Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy on fire.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire started at a home on Wango Road near Pittsville around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 12. The fire marshal says the flames were brought under control within 10 minutes and caused about $15,000 in damage.

Investigators say the deputy's neighbor, Andrew Lee Ransley, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, second-degree malicious burning, and five counts of animal cruelty.

Andrew Lee Ransley, 38 mugshot. A white man with brown curly hair, a mustache and beard. He is wearing a gray shirt. He is looking directly into the camera. Appears to have hazel eyes.

Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office

Officials say one of the animal cruelty charges involved the deputy's K-9. No K-9s were injured in the fire. Three occupants were displaced.

Ransley is currently being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

"This was a deliberate act that put lives and property at risk, and I commend our investigators and law enforcement partners for their quick response and thorough investigation," said State Fire Marshal Caroll H. Spriggs II. "Their combined efforts helped bring this investigation to a swift conclusion."

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Executive Producer

Jana Ruark joined WBOC as a News Producer in July 2021 and became Executive Producer in 2025. She graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in Media Communication and a minor in Journalism. She has produced our entirely local 6 p.m. newscast and has won several first-place awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association.

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