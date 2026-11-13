WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A Pittsville man is accused of intentionally setting the home of a Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy on fire.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire started at a home on Wango Road near Pittsville around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 12. The fire marshal says the flames were brought under control within 10 minutes and caused about $15,000 in damage.
Investigators say the deputy's neighbor, Andrew Lee Ransley, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, second-degree malicious burning, and five counts of animal cruelty.
Officials say one of the animal cruelty charges involved the deputy's K-9. No K-9s were injured in the fire. Three occupants were displaced.
Ransley is currently being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
"This was a deliberate act that put lives and property at risk, and I commend our investigators and law enforcement partners for their quick response and thorough investigation," said State Fire Marshal Caroll H. Spriggs II. "Their combined efforts helped bring this investigation to a swift conclusion."