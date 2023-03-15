SALISBURY, Md. -- Off-road vehicle riders on Maryland's Eastern Shore want trails and parks to ride on closer to home. Right now, riders have to travel several hours to Western Maryland to enjoy the action packed activity.
Mike Vane, who works at Delmarva Power Sports Superstore in Salisbury, would like to see that change.
"I just can't stress it enough, we need to get a park opened up, we need campgrounds, we need places for people to ride ATV's," said Vane.
Vane said despite the ATV and off-road vehicle industry growing in the state, the number of parks on the Eastern Shore have not.
"In 2021 it was an $81 million industry, just in Maryland," said Vane. "Four wheelers were flying off the shelves at every building you could possibly buy one and there is zero places to ride."
Vanes brother, Charles Vane, also works at Delmarva Power Sports. He said people come into the store on a weekly basis asking for places nearby to ride.
"I do anywhere from 20-50 deals a week and everyone's asking 'where can I ride my ATV'?" said Vane. "And I don't have an answer."
Charles Vane said he'd like to see a park come to the Eastern Shore to provide those who enjoy riding with opportunities for all ages.
"It would be really good to see a community, family-friendly resort that people can go ride their ATV's, dirt bikes, side-by-sides, you know like a ski resort you could have different levels for different trails," said Vane.
At the Pocomoke State Forest, their used to be a trail off Route 113 where people could ride ATV's, but is it now shut down permanently.
Maryland's Department of Natural Resources did provide a statement to WBOC on why the Pocomoke State Forest trail was closed and their position on bringing an ATV park to the Eastern Shore.
The statement said: "The Department of Natural Resources appreciated the interest from off-road vehicle enthusiasts, and the department does consider these trails an important part of the outdoor recreation mix in Maryland, in appropriate locations. The former trail at Pocomoke State Forest was closed for ecological reasons, but the department is open to considering other sites as long as they have local support and would meet our commitment to protect environmental, historic, and cultural resources."
However, the Pocomoke State Forest trail being closed means the only places people can ride ATV's on the Eastern Shore is private property. Mike Vane said even that can come with a few hurdles.
"Farmers, friends with land, it can't be hunting season, has to be the right season in the fields for them, it's tough," said Vane.
When people to have to go to private land, if it's their first time their, Charles Vane said the unknown terrain can present dangers that parks don't.
"Some people are riding areas that they're not familiar with which is absolutely not safe," said Vane. "Now if a family is entering a trail that they know is beginner friendly, it's a more relaxing and enjoyable experience."
In an effort to get a park of their own, a petition was started by the Maryland Off-Highway Vehicle Alliance. So far, over 2,000 people have signed it, but Charles Vane said it's not enough.
"We only have about 2,200 signatures and that's just not going to be enough to get this off-road park on the Eastern Shore," said Vane.
ATV riders, hoping a petition is enough to get the attention of DNR as well as local and state officials.