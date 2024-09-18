LEWES, DE -- Some residents are expressing their concerns over plans to add pickleball courts near their homes in the Anchors Run community near Lewes.
On Wednesday, WBOC spoke with residents on Dagger Board Drive, including Emily Nash, who shared her frustrations, stating, “This was going to be a nice quiet area. We're here to retire and enjoy the peace.” However, the new proposal has left her and her neighbors anxious.
Developer Insight Homes is proposing the addition of 91 new lots and the construction of pickleball courts near the development’s clubhouse and pool. Representatives shared the plans with the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission during a public hearing on September 11th.
According to the plans, the courts would be built just yards away from the backyards of the homes along Dagger Board Dr. Resident Parker Nolen says it would generate too much noise.
"Pickleball sounds like a gunshot," Nolen says. "It's like bang, bang, pop, pop, and when you're not expecting it during the day or it's a consistent pop, pop, bang, bang, bang, it's very disruptive."
Nolen further expressed his frustration about not being informed of the plans before purchasing his home. “I discovered this because someone posted it on Facebook, asking if anyone knew about the pickleball courts. We were shocked.”
Despite community concerns, a vote showed a majority of residents supported the addition of the pickleball courts. Insight Homes has indicated that a berm and existing trees will serve as a noise buffer, but many neighbors believe this will not suffice.
“I might be in my grave by the time those trees are large enough to cut down on noise,” Nash lamented.
Brad Nash, another resident, suggested an alternative location for the courts. “I would like to see them placed in one of the newer sections where people are aware of the development and can decide if they want to live near it,” he said.
Attempts to reach Insight Homes and the project attorney for comments were unsuccessful.
A discussion and possible decision on those pickleball courts is planned for the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission's next meeting on September 25th.