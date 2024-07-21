MILLSBORO, DE– The Millsboro Police Department arrested a New Castle County man for alleged solicitation of a minor Saturday.
Millsboro Police requested the public’s help to locate David Dellorse on July 18 in order to serve two active warrants.
Officials say Dellorse is believed to be homeless in the area of Kirkwood Highway in Elsmere, near Wilmington.
Dellorse was reportedly located with the help of Wilmington Police and taken into custody Saturday. He was charged with sexual solicitation of a minor and terroristic threatening and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $6,000 secured bail.