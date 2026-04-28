ACCOMAC, Va. - A federal case tied to a scheme to steal and sell U.S. Navy equipment is continuing to unfold, with new charges filed and a trial now delayed for the wife of a man who earlier pleaded guilty.
As WBOC first reported, the case centers around what authorities described as a scheme that caused more than $100,000 in damage and losses at Naval Station Norfolk. Court documents now show a superseding indictment has been handed down against Tyra Giddens, of Accomac, accused of working with her husband in a plan to steal high-value materials from the naval station and sell them for profit.
According to the indictment, the alleged scheme ran from around April through September 2023 and involved stealing high-voltage power cables and other hardware used to supply electricity to Navy ships. Those materials, containing valuable metals like copper and aluminum, were then taken to recycling facilities and sold for cash, according to prosecutors.
Investigators say Giddens’ husband, Almount Gunter, of New Church, was a civilian contractor with access to the base and used his credentials to enter a secured supply yard after hours and remove the materials. Prosecutors allege the couple transported thousands of pounds of stolen cable to a recycling business in Richmond, receiving payments under accounts in Giddens’ name.
From May to October of 2023, prosecutors say Gunter recycled more than 60,000 pounds of copper and other materials, receiving over $147,000 in cash.
The updated indictment against Giddens, filed on April 23, includes multiple counts, including conspiracy to commit theft of government property, unlawful sale of government property, and theft of government property.
This development comes after Gunter previously pleaded guilty in connection to the case to theft of government property and wire fraud. The latter charge stems from a separate COVID-19 PPP fraud scheme that Gunter’s wife was not implicated in. Gunter’s sentencing is currently scheduled for July.
Meanwhile, Giddens’ case in connection to the Naval Station Norfolk thefts is now facing a delay. On Monday, April 27, Giddens filed a motion asking the court to push back her trial, which had been scheduled for May 13.
Giddens’ attorney cites several reasons for the request, including the newly issued superseding indictment adding and modifying charges just weeks before trial, as well as new evidence recently provided by the government that could impact the defense. Giddens’ husband pleading guilty on April 21 further complicated her case, according to Giddens’ attorney
On April 28, a United States District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia granted the motion to delay the trial, setting a new date for July 7, 2026.