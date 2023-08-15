DOVER, Md - DSU officials say their new academic emblem represents the University’s iconic flag poles centered at the entrance of its main campus in Dover.
Student Government Association Vice President Josh Holloway says “It’s what we all remember from our first campus tour visit in middle or high school. Even now, we say, ‘Meet me at the flagpoles!’ ”
In a press release, we are also told the new Athletics logo is "a contemporary look to help propel the University’s Hornet pride into the future."
“This new Hornet athletics logo ushers in a new era for all of Delaware State University’s sports teams," says Director of Athletics Alecia Shields-Gadson. "It is a work of branding art that reflects all that our intercollegiate teams are striving for – consistent bold and strong performances on the field of play that are packed with an unrelenting sting.”
The University Marketing and Communications design team listened to more than 600 students, faculty, staff, leadership, alumni and community members for the designs.
There may be more to come too. Senior Associate Vice President of Marketing Dr. Dawn Mosley plans to revitalize the school's brand elements.
She goes on to say "We purposefully produced a transformed sense of pride and excitement about who we are and our future. The new DSU mark reflects the way many have already referred to us for years. Now it is official, and we are excited to embrace it. We are DSU!”
The new logos are expected to include new merchandise to prepare for DSU’s Homecoming on October 21.