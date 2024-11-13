CAMBRIDGE, MD - Two wooden sailboat masts lay side by side: one worn and weathered with age, the other newly crafted to replace it. The fresh mast is destined for the Nathan of Dorchester, the last authentic skipjack built on the Chesapeake Bay.
The difference between the two masts is evident not only in color but in age and condition. “Well, the boat is 31 years old; this is the original mast,” said Robert Neumer, the maintenance supervisor for the Nathan of Dorchester.
Neumer explained that the original mast has reached the end of its lifespan, with rotting and splitting evident in several areas. “You can see that it’s all rotted at the very top. So what’s happened is water has gone down through the straws, a tree is made of a bunch of straws. Water has gotten down there, and it’s starting to seep down... it’s in really great shape, but we just feel it’s time to replace it,” he said.
On Wednesday, the Coast Guard assessed the safety of the new mast, while shipwrights worked on necessary woodwork and checked the original hardware. Outside, crews inspected the boat itself, examining the Nathan of Dorchester for any additional maintenance needs.
“One of the cabin tops has some bad wood that we’ve discovered, and so we’re gonna be tearing that apart and replacing the wood on it. You know wooden boats always need maintenance, and we try to keep ahead of everything on the Nathan,” said David Williams of the Richardson Maritime Museum.
Williams emphasized the importance of maintaining the historic vessel. “We want to preserve the heritage of the watermen and the skipjack and oystering heritage on the bay,” he added.
During the summer season, the Nathan of Dorchester remains active, offering over 100 sails a year for public excursions, charters, weddings, and even funerals. “We do over 100 sails a year; we have charters, we do weddings, we do funerals, and, um, public sails,” Neumer said.
The crew anticipates that the new mast will be ready for sailing within two weeks. As for the original mast, they plan to repurpose it by cutting away the rotted sections and fitting it to a smaller boat.