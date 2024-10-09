MARYLAND - The University of Maryland School of Medicine announced the launch of a new training program to address the urgent physician shortages on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
The University of Maryland School of Medicine announced on Wednesday that they are launching a new training program in 'Rural Health' for medical students. The program hopes to address the physician shortage on Maryland's Eastern Shore. UM School of Medicine says the program will "train and place students in Eastern Shore healthcare practices, with the ultimate goal of 10 physicians per year."
Medical students will receive "training in the unique health needs of rural populations and understand the challenges of practicing in a medically under-served area". According to UM School of Medicine, more than 1 million people in Maryland live in medically under-served areas and is largely on the Eastern Shore.
The new training program is funded by $1.4 million from the state. Six first-year medical students have already been accepted, and three of those students have full scholarships. Upon completion of their residencies, the scholarship recipients have committed to four years of medical service in the Eastern Shore region.