QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md.-- Several parks throughout Queen Anne's County will be getting some major new improvements.
County commissioners gave the go-ahead to the the Parks and Recreation Department to fix up several of the parks in the northern part of the county this fiscal year.
At Sudlersville Park, the existing basketball court will soon undergo a face lift. This project involves resurfacing the court, adding fresh lining, and applying a new color coating.
Sudlersville Park will also be getting the county's first futsal court, which is a football-based game played on a hard court like a basketball court, and two pickleball courts.
Church Hill Park will also receive an upgrade. Two basketball courts will undergo improvements, including new color coatings and lining.
Meanwhile, White Marsh Park will be adding a dog park and the Blue Heron Golf Course is set to get newly paved cart paths.
For more information or with inquiries about these projects, the Queen Anne's Parks and Recreation Department can be reached at 410-758-0835.