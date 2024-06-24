WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Firefly Aerospace has chosen Virginia as the new launch site for its two-stage orbital Alpha rocket. This decision was made possible through collaboration between the Virginia Spaceport Authority, the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP). Firefly Aerospace plans to begin launching Alpha in 2025 from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, located on Wallops Island in Accomack County.
“As growth at Virginia’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport accelerates, we are delighted to welcome Firefly Aerospace to Virginia,” said Governor Youngkin. “The Commonwealth plays a critical role in supporting national security as the need to maintain our nation’s leadership in space becomes increasingly evident. I look forward to Firefly’s success in Virginia as we work together to bolster our nation’s aerospace industry.”
Firefly’s flight-proven Alpha rocket offers responsive, reliable launch services for commercial, civil, and national security missions, capable of launching more than 1,000 kg to low-Earth orbit with just 24-hour notice. The new Alpha launch capability on Wallops Island will complement Firefly’s existing launch complex at the Vandenberg Space Force Base, enhancing Firefly’s rapid launch operations. With existing infrastructure in place, Wallops Island provides a streamlined, accelerated approach to launching Firefly’s Alpha rocket and new Medium Launch Vehicle (MLV) from the same pad.
“Firefly is proud to launch our Alpha rocket from Wallops Island to conduct our responsive space operations on the East and West Coast,” said Bill Weber, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. “Governor Youngkin and his teams at Virginia Spaceport Authority and VIPC are great partners as we expand Firefly’s launch services for both Alpha and MLV. Their support is enabling greater launch schedule flexibility while simultaneously creating new, high-tech jobs in Virginia.”
The Virginia Spaceport Authority's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport features three launch pads, with a fourth under construction, and a state-of-the-art payload processing facility. MARS provides the full rocket launch value chain to its growing roster of customers.
“Firefly’s decision to choose Wallops Island as the launch site for its new Alpha rocket demonstrates the critical role Virginia plays in supporting our nation’s growing aerospace industry,” said Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller. “I look forward to a long and successful partnership between Firefly and the Commonwealth as we work together to advance space transportation.”
“The Virginia Spaceport Authority is excited to welcome Firefly to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport,” said Ted Mercer, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Spaceport Authority. "Firefly will join the thriving aerospace industry on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and will further enhance economic development in the region. We look forward to Alpha launching from our pad 0A in the near future.”
“VIPC prides itself on collaboration and this is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate the power of partnership here in Virginia, which leads to successfully attracting new business capital investment and high-wage job creation, increasing industry competitiveness and expansion, and fostering innovation and technology growth,” said Joseph Benevento, CEO of VIPC. “Firefly is on an impressive growth trajectory which will now be further bolstered through the unique capabilities of Virginia’s thriving aerospace and space technology ecosystems.”
Senator Bill DeSteph expressed his gratitude for Firefly’s decision to expand its operations in Virginia. “As the Senate Chair of the Aerospace and Aviation Caucus, I know how vital these industry sectors are to the economic success of the Commonwealth. With this new Alpha rocket and the ability to deliver larger payloads, Firefly will quickly discover what so many of us already know: the Commonwealth is open for business. And when it comes to Aerospace, there is no better place to do business than in my district, the Eastern Shore of Virginia.”
“The investments we've made in the spaceport over the years are paying off,” said Delegate Robert Bloxom. “Firefly Aerospace's decision to launch from Wallops Island proves that Virginia's Eastern Shore is a premier location for aerospace companies to do business. I'm excited for the economic and workforce opportunities that will come with Firefly's launches.”
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors continues to support the thriving space industry activity in the northern part of the county.
“I am ecstatic that once again a leading space transportation company has chosen to launch from Accomack County, specifically Wallops Island,” said Robert Crockett, Chairman of the Accomack County Board of Supervisors. “Accomack County welcomes Firefly to the growing list of companies who recognize the unique advantages that Accomack County has to offer.”
The Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport is located on NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility (WFF). The Virginia Spaceport Authority leases the land from NASA on which the launch pads and other facilities sit. WFF provides range support services to the spaceport.
“Our future at Wallops is bright and we’re excited to see Firefly coming to Virginia’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport,” said David L. Pierce, Wallops Flight Facility Director. “The Virginia Spaceport Authority is helping to usher in a new era of growth at Wallops, and the NASA range is ready to support and ‘go’ for launch.”
Stephen McCall with Firefly Aerospace highlighted the importance of Wallops Island Flight Facility in their operations. “We work with the Department of Defense, the United States Space Force, and the National Reconnaissance Office, among others. But one of the things we do for national security space is to launch payloads, also known as satellites.”
McCall noted that Firefly's presence in Accomack County would bring jobs. “As we start developing the launch pad and launching on a more regular cadence, we'll engage more operations with employees at Firefly who are going to be Virginia residents of the commonwealth, and also from Virginia schools.”
When asked about the potential for manned missions at Wallops, McCall clarified that it is not currently in their plans. “We're working with the Department of Defense for unmanned missions. Eventually, that might be something Firefly will consider, but right now our main mission is to launch, orbit, and land.”
This development marks a significant step forward for Virginia's aerospace industry, promising economic growth and enhanced capabilities in space transportation.