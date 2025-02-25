DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) has announced a new program aimed at financially protecting farmers in the First State.
According to the DDA, the Delaware Agricultural Production Insurance Assistance Program, signed into law in 2024, will use $2 million to reduce 2025’s total premium by 30% compared to last year’s. The reduction will be available to producers who had an eligible plan in 2024. The financial assistance, according to the DDA, is necessary to offset the growing cost of production and allow producers in Delaware to choose the right amount of coverage to protect their farming operations.
Officials with the Department of Agriculture say crop insurance offers protection from weather, environmental, and economic conditions that result in low crop yields and insufficient income.
“This type of crop insurance program is unique in that it was a bipartisan effort that originated in Delaware to help protect Delaware producers and our agriculture industry,” said Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Don Clifton. “This program is based upon a farmer’s choices in their risk management strategy and helping them select the right insurance plan for protecting their revenue.”
The DDA says Delaware farmers insured nearly 310,000 acres through 2,440 crop insurance policies in 2024.
Farmers are encouraged to contact their crop insurance agent for more information on the new program and how it will affect their payments. Those who did not have an eligible plan in 2024 can sign up for 2025 coverage to see the reduction in their 2026 rate, according to the DDA.