PITTSVILLE, Md. - For soccer moms and dads on Delmarva, finding growth and development opportunities for your kids can be challenging, especially if they aspire to play at the college level or beyond.
"There are absolutely lots of organizations that are out here, but I just hadn't found any that were plugged into the higher-ranking levels that are available in the country," said Kate Deckenback, mom to two soccer-crazy kids.
Enter Pipeline Soccer Club of Baltimore.
The Club was founded in 2011, and in that time has become an award-winning youth development soccer club. Pipeline has won 11 State Cups, four regional championships, and three national championships.
They have announced that they are expanding onto Delmarva, establishing the Pipeline Shore Soccer Club, to be based at a new training facility based at Strawberry Crossroads in Pittsville.
"They want to develop players, let them grow with their teams," said Coach Rusty Brown, director of the Pipeline Shore Soccer Club. "You know, promote them when they have the opportunities to take the next step. And they're involved in some of the best leagues in the country."
Gavin Miller - practicing at a field in Fruitland - said he was joining the Salisbury University soccer team in the fall of 2023. He believes the Pipeline Shore Soccer Club will be a new era of soccer success on the peninsula.
"Getting players seen around here is definitely harder than it is across the Bay Bridge," Miller said. "I think Pipeline coming down here will give players an opportunity to be seen and and recruited."
One Pittsville neighbor is pleased that her town will host the new club.
"I think some positive news out of Pittsville would be great right now," said Sara St. Clair. "We have a lot of stories coming out that we're not so proud of maybe, but this would definitely shine some light on us."
The Pipeline Shore Soccer Club will offer play opportunities for ages 4 through 18. Tryouts for the 2023-2024 season begin May 9. Click here for more information about the Pipeline Shore Soccer Club.