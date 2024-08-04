LAUREL, DE– Police arrested a New York man following a year-long organized shoplifting investigation stemming from thefts in Spring 2023.
On May 31, 2023, Laurel Police released surveillance photos from inside the Walgreens at 30182 Sussex Highway, attempting to identify a shoplifting suspect.
The suspect was reportedly also responsible for a string of Walgreens thefts across Sussex County and in Maryland. Police say each incident resulted in over $1,000 in losses, with medications, medical supplies and beauty products stolen.
Investigators worked to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Sterling Jones, of Jamaica, New York.
Delaware State Police, Maryland State Police, the Hartford County (MD) Sheriff’s Office, the New York City Police Department and the Westport (CT) Police Department assisted with the year-long investigation.
Jones was indicted by a Sussex County grand jury on May 28, 2024, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was arrested on Aug. 2 during a routine traffic stop in Flemington, New Jersey, then extradited to Delaware.
Jones was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a since-posted $2,500 secured bail after being charged with the following crimes:
-Organized Retail Crime (Class E Felony)
-Possession of Shoplifters Tools x3 (Class F Felony)
-Shoplifting Over $1500 x2 (Class G Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Class Felony)
-Shoplifting Under $1500 (Class A Misdemeanor)